The following incidents were reported between June 29 to July 4

6/29

Burglary

An estimated $3,700 worth of designer jewelry and bags were stolen from a vehicle parked near Escondido Falls. The victim said she went hiking for a few minutes and returned to see her vehicle had been ransacked. The victim does not recall if she locked the vehicle or not. There was no damage or pry marks to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/1

Burglary

A home near Calicut Road was broken into and an estimated $1,650 in jewelry was stolen. The victims sliding door was shattered and the master bedroom and closet was ransacked. The victim said other jewelry was also stolen but needed to conduct a full inventory. The residents were equipped with a security system but the alarm was not triggered during the burglary.

7/2

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Serra Road was broken into and a purse and wallet were stolen. The victim received several notifications of an attempted purchase at a Ralphs store but were denied. The victim was unsure if there were security cameras available that captured the incident.

7/2

Burglary

A home on Vantage Point Terr was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they returned to see the master bedroom sliding doors had been shattered and their drawers had been rummaged through. The victim said the only items that appeared to be missing are Swarovski Crystal Figurines. The victim’s security cameras captured the incident and said the suspects were two males wearing face coverings. The crystal figurines were estimated to be worth $2,000.

7/3

Petty Theft

Deputies responded to an attempted home burglary on Carbon Canyon Road. The home surveillance camera was stolen. The victim said she recognized the suspect as the same person who had burglarized her residence previously.

7/4

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Guernsey Avenue was ransacked. The victim said their luggage was stolen from the vehicle while they were sleeping. The victim had a costume worth $50 and a silver coin worth $20.

