Malibu Forum set for the two LA County Supervisor (District 3) Candidates

Malibu voters will be able to choose one of two candidates for County Supervisor, District 3: Bob Hertzberg or Lindsey Horvath. The current incumbent, Sheila Kuehl, is retiring, and Malibu native State Senator Henry Stern did not make the runoff in the June primaries.

Because the Los Angeles County Supervisors make so many decisions that affect Malibu, and because most local residents aren’t familiar with either of the two candidates, a forum has now been scheduled.

The Malibu Forum for the LA County Supervisor (District 3) Candidates will be held Sunday, July 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) in the Malibu Public Library Conference Room at 23519 Civic Center Way. The first 90 minutes will be a structured program, followed by a 30-minute ‘meet and greet’ reception on the outdoor patio.

The event is sponsored by the Malibu Democratic Club, a community, non-partisan event free and open to all.

Because seating at the venue is limited, RSVPs need to be submitted to Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org Walk-ins will be accommodated to the extent space is available. Individuals attending or replying will not be placed on any list or become members of the Malibu Democratic Club.

Due to the current COVID surge, anyone attending the event in person will need ID, proof of vaccination (or COVID test within three days) and KN-95 or N-95 mask covering nose and mouth.

The forum will also be available to watch online, on the Malibu Democratic Club YouTube Channel, by clicking youtube.com/watch?v=sQ-m3eiW9tI on July 31 at 2 p.m.

Questions for the candidates that are emailed to Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org by July 27 will be considered in the preparation of the interview questions for the candidates. Questions can also be asked during a 20-minute audience Q&A that’s part of the planned program.

