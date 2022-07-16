The following incidents were reported between June 24 to June 30

6/24

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim received a notification of a $1,300 fraudulent charge at an Apple Store and a $1,312 purchase which was declined in the Downtown Los Angeles area. The victim said there were no visible signs of forced entry. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/25

Vehicle burglary

An estimated $4,830 was stolen from a vehicle parked near Latigo Canyon Road. The victim confirmed the vehicle had been locked, but noticed the front passenger side window had been shattered. The stolen items included an Apple laptop, Airpod pros, Nintendo Switch and miscellaneous camping equipment.

6/25

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Corral Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s purse was worth $300. The victim’s window was shattered and was estimated to cost $100 to replace.

6/25

Burglary

A pair of designer glasses worth $400 were stolen from a vehicle parked near Paradise Cove. The victim went to the beach and returned two hours later to see the rear passenger side window had been shattered. The victim was able to provide security footage of the incident and said the suspect was described as a male adult, wearing a camouflage shirt, white gloves on his right hand, light colored denim jeans and whites shoes. The suspect walked towards the victims vehicle, shattered the rear passenger side window with a hard object, climbed through the window and stole the victims pair of sunglasses that were on the rear passenger seat. The suspect returned to his vehicle and drove off eastbound on PCH and out of view. The window was estimated to cost $500 to replace.

6/27

Grand theft

A communication cable worth $1,000 had been cut and stolen from Las Virgenes Road and Mulholland Highway. The victim said the cable was three inches in diameter and appeared to have been cut. Southern California Edison said the cable was not a power line, it belonged to AT&T.

6/28

Catalytic theft

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked near Carbon Canyon Road on Pacific Coast Highway. The security footage described the suspect as a male Hispanic, sliding across the concrete towards the vehicle and removing the catalytic converter with a saw. The catalytic converter was estimated to cost $1,500 to replace.

6/28

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Winding Way was broken into and a wallet and $200 in cash was stolen. The victim was hiking and received an alert of a $1,800 purchase made at multiple locations. The damaged keyhole was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

6/28

Converter Theft

A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway near Carbon Beach. The victim said she heard the sound of a saw cutting metal and immediately suspected the catalytic converter was being stolen from her vehicle. When she ran out the door, the catalytic converter had already been removed and the suspects left the area.

6/28

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Escondido Falls was broken into and ransacked. The victim left their belongings in the rear passenger side floorboard and upon return, the driver side keyhole was damaged and the items were taken. There were no other signs of forced entry. The victim received a notification of a charge of $250 and $1,800 made to their credit cards.

6/29

Vehicle burglary

An estimated $3,700 worth of designer bags were stolen from a vehicle parked near Escondido Falls. The items were located in the center console and in the back truck of the vehicle. The victim was unsure if she locked her vehicle before going hiking. There was no damage to the vehicle.

6/30

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Bonsall Drive was broken into and a designer wallet, credit cards and $500 in cash was stolen. The victim received a notification of a $2,700 purchase that was declined at a Home Depot in Woodland Hills. There were no visible signs of forced entry.

