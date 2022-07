Looking to adopt? Come by the Malibu Farmers Market this Sunday, July 17 for the Paws Up animal rescue event. From puppies to seniors. Become a lucky pet’s forever home. The market is back to its regular hours from 9am-2pm. For more information visit them online via social media @malibufarmersmarket. The Malibu Farmers Market is located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

Malibu Farmers Market Photo Courtesy.

