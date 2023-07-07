The following incidents were reported between June 16 to June 18

The following incidents were reported between June 16 to June 19

6/16

Petty Theft

A package containing $500 worth of miscellaneous clothing was stolen from a property on Ocean View Drive. The victim said they received a notification that the package had been delivered; however, they were not able to find it on their front porch. The victim had the doorbell camera but was not able to access the footage.

6/17

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and ransacked. The victim received a notification of an attempt charge of an estimated $8,548 at an Apple Store and $2,925 at a Best Buy in West Hollywood, both attempts were denied. The victim’s iPhone, worth $1,400, and an estimated $800 in cash was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/18

Shoplifting

An estimated $1,657 worth of personal care and cosmetic items were stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspect was seen placing items in a shopping basket and proceeded to exit the store without paying. The suspect was described as a male, approximately 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, and wearing black pants and black shirt. The same day, the CVS Pharmacy in Agoura Hills had the similar incident with the same description. The suspect stole similar items as well.

6/18

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Pier was broken into and an iPhone, passport, wallet, and an estimated $1,250 in cash was stolen. The victim locked their vehicle, hid the keys at a nearby lifeguard tower, went surfing and upon return, the keys were missing and their vehicle was ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

