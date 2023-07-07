Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on July 10

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
270

New Items: 

  • Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.
  • Commission Work Assignments for Fiscal Year 2023-24. Approve work assignments for the Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission, Malibu Arts Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Public Safety Commission, and Public Works Commission for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
  • Amendment to License Agreement for Radio Transmitter Site.
  • Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with NV5, Inc.
  • Award Agreement for Wireless Communication Facility Application Review Services.
  • City Hall Closure – July 3, 2023. Recommended Action: Authorize closing of City Hall on Monday, July 3, 2023.
  • Investment Report for the Month Ending May 31, 2023.
  • Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Third Quarter Financial Report.
  • Broad Beach Geological Hazard Abatement District Status.

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  • Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
  • Collection of Fees for implementing the California Integrated Waste Management Act within the Malibu Garbage Disposal District.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.