The following incidents were reported between July 5 to July 9

7/5

Converter theft

A vehicle parked along Pacific Coast Highway was broken into, and the catalytic converter was stolen. The converter was estimated to cost $1,500 to replace.

7/6

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Colony was broken into and ransacked. The victims credit cards were stolen, and an estimated $12,725 was charged at various retail stores. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key fob under the rear passenger side tire, went surfing and upon return, the key fob was missing and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim’s credit cards and $700 in cash was stolen. There was no other damage made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/9

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Las Flores Canyon was broken into and an estimated $105,00 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim parked their car on Las Flores overnight, and the next day, they noticed the rear window was shattered and multiple items were stolen, including two designer bags stolen from the trunk.

7/9

Burglary

A vehicle parked near La Costa Beach was broken into and the rear window was smashed. The victim parked their vehicle outside their Airbnb and said other vehicle windows had also been shattered. The victim had security cameras to provide the deputies with evidence. The windows were estimated to cost $1,500 to repair.

7/9

Vehicle Burglary

A property on Pacific Coast Highway was broken into and the window next to the door knob was shattered. There was no sign of burglary or missing items from the home. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

