The following incidents were reported between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17

1/12

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked, and their wallet and iPhone were missing. The victim said the front passenger door was damaged. The iPhone was worth $800, and the wallet was worth $70. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/12

Residential burglary

A home on Pacific Coast Highway was vandalized and the side door was shattered. The victim said there nothing appeared to be missing from her home. The door was estimated to cost $2,500 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/14

Vehicle Burglary

A vehcile parked near Solstice Canyon was broken into and a wallet and $50 in cash was stolen. The victim said they returned from their hike to see the driver-side door lock had been punched. The door was estimated to cost $500 to repair. The wallet was worth $100. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/15

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim said there was nothing valuable in the vehicle. The damage was estimated to cost $2,200 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/17

Burglary vehicle

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key fob underneath a wooden fence directly in front of his vehicle, and upon return, the key fob was missing when they returned from surfing. The victim was unsure what was missing from the vehicle. The key fob was estimated to cost $500 to replace.

