Malibu Canyon reopens after weekend closure

LA Public Works has reopened Malibu Canyon Road this morning after completing their inspection of the hillside and have deemed it safe to reopen. “Thank you for your patience during the closure, your safety is our top priority,” they shared on social media.

🚧UPDATE: We're pleased to announce that Malibu Canyon Road is now open, as of Monday, March 4 @ 6am. Our engineers have completed their inspection of the hillside and have deemed it safe to reopen. Thank you for your patience during the closure, your safety is our top priority. pic.twitter.com/jrJR9cLyXt — LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) March 4, 2024

On Friday March 1, LA County Public Works closed the canyon at 7 p.m. in anticipation of the weekend storm. This gave LA Public Works engineers an opportunity to monitor the hillside slope stability and ensured the canyon was safe for drivers.

🚧 Scheduled Malibu Canyon Rd. Closure 🚧



In an abundance of caution, we're planning a closure from Piuma Rd. to PCH starting Friday at 7 PM to monitor any changes in the ground or slope stability due to the upcoming rain. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/M82d2aMy7x — LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) March 1, 2024

