Malibu Canyon reopens after weekend closure

LA Public Works has reopened Malibu Canyon Road this morning after completing their inspection of the hillside and have deemed it safe to reopen. “Thank you for your patience during the closure, your safety is our top priority,” they shared on social media.
On Friday March 1, LA County Public Works closed the canyon at 7 p.m. in anticipation of the weekend storm. This gave LA Public Works engineers an opportunity to monitor the hillside slope stability and ensured the canyon was safe for drivers.