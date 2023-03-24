The following incidents were reported between Feb. 22 to Feb. 26

2/22

Grand Theft

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked near Las Flores Canyon Road. The catalytic converter was estimated to cost $1,500 to replace. There was no other damage made to the vehicle.

2/22

Vandalism

A mailbox on Tuna Canyon Road was broken into and damaged. The mailbox was estimated to cost $300 to replace. The victim was unable to get security footage from their neighbor for evidence.

2/25

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said he hid his key fob under some sand, went surfing and upon return the key was missing and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim said their card was charged $8,000 at a Best Buy and $1,071 at Nordstrom in Santa Monica. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

2/26

Vehicle theft

A vehicle parked near Seagull Way was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s iPhone, wallet, and lockbox was stolen. The victim received notification of multiple purchases made on his credit cards for a total of $14,862.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...