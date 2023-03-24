HomeGovernmentCity of Malibu
Discussion on next week’s City Council meeting on March 27

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:

March 27:

Ceremonial Presentations:

  1. Presentation on 2022 Environmental Programs Accomplishments (ENERGY).

Previously Discussed: 

  1. None

New Items: 

  1. Federal Surface Transportation Program – Local Funds Exchange
  2. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute the Exchange Agreement and Assignment of Federal Surface Transportation Program – Local Highway Infrastructure Programs Funds.
  3. Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361
  4. Recommended Action: Consider a motion to adopt Resolution No. 23-14, re-authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361
  5. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Michael Baker International, Inc.
  6. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 3 to Professional Services Agreement with Michael Baker International, Inc. to extend the term of the existing Professional Services Agreement through March 23, 2024 and to modify the scope of work.

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  1. None.

Old Business: 

  1. None.

New Business:

  1. Malibu Bluffs Park Snack Shack. Recommended Action: Review and provide feedback regarding the options for replacement of the snack shack at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Council Items:

  1. None.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.

