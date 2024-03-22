The following incidents were reported between Feb. 16 to Feb. 18

2/16

Shoplifting

An estimated $564 worth of makeup was stolen from Sephora on Cross Creek Road. The suspect was identified as a black adult female wearing a black medical uniform with a black purse. The suspect was seen walking around the store, placing items into her purse, and walking out of the store without paying. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

2/17

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near El Matador State Beach was broken into and the window was shattered. The deputies noticed nearby surveillance cameras that could have captured the incident and will be contacting the residents nearby. The window was estimated to cost $300 to replace.

2/17

Vandalism

A vehicle driving on Las Flores was vandalized and the damage was estimated to cost $8,000. The victim said the suspect was driving a black motorcycle and pulled next to the driver and punched the side mirror and drove off westbound on PCH. There were no security cameras nearby that captured the incident. ￼

2/18

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim received a notification of an unknown charge made to their credit card of $11,000 at an Apple Store. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...