The following incidents were reported between Dec. 9 to Dec. 17

12/9

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Geoffrey’s Malibu was broken into and a purse was stolen. The victim believed someone was able to unlock his vehicle with a coat hanger. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/11

Burglary

Computer Pros of Malibu was broken into and an Xbox console, a black Nintendo Switch console and five Playstation consoles were stolen. The business had security cameras but they were not working during the time of the incident.

12/14

Burglary vehicle

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim’s belongings including Apple Airpods, a purse, and mulitple credit cards were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/15

Grand Theft

A catalytic converter worth $3,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked near Broad Beach Road. There were security cameras pointed at the scene but they were not working during the time of the incident.

12/17

Burglary

A utility trailer filled with lumber worth $8,000 was stolen from a property on Busch Drive. The victim believed the gate was open when the trailer was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

