The following incidents were reported between Dec. 5 to Dec. 7

12/5

Petty theft

A package was stolen from a property on Broad Beach Road. The victim said they received a notification of the package delivered, however, they were not anywhere to be found. The items were two high chairs worth $196. The victim had security cameras but were non-operation during the time of the incident.

12/6

Burglary

A vehicle park near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into, and an iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim said they left the key in the lockbox went surfing, and returned to see the lockbox had been tampered with. The victim received multiple notifications of their credit cards being used at a Nordstrom and Apple Store. The iPhone was worth $600. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/7

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near El Matador State Beach was broken into, and an estimated $8,610 worth of camera equipment was stolen. The victim left their bag that contained the vehicle keys unoccupied, and when they returned, the keys were missing, and their vehicle was ransacked. There were no security cameras nor witnesses available for evidence.

12/7

Grand theft

A designer purse worth $500 was stolen from a woman dining at Nobu. The victim was having dinner when she realized her purse was missing. The suspects were described as two women who stole the purse without the victim noticing. The suspects used the victims credit card at a Target in Santa Monica for a total of $1,134. The security footage of the suspects were submitted for evidence.

