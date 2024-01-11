BREAKING: Overturned vehicle on PCH and Las Flores; LA County Fire Department on scene

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
689

Accident on PCH and Las Flores. LA County Fire Department are using the jaws of life to rescue the victim trapped inside. Use alternative route.

malibu