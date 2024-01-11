BREAKING: Overturned vehicle on PCH and Las Flores; LA County Fire Department on scene

Accident on PCH and Las Flores. LA County Fire Department are using the jaws of life to rescue the victim trapped inside. Use alternative route.



BREAKING: Accident on PCH and Las Flores. @LACOFD are on scene rescuing the victim. Consider alternative route. Contributed video. pic.twitter.com/9c9sgu2fQf — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) January 12, 2024

malibu

