The following incidents were reported between Dec. 4 to Dec. 9

12/4

Grand Theft

A business was broken into, and the circuit breaker fuse box was broken into and stolen. The victim said when they arrived to the office, the power was not working, and when they tried to turn the lights on, they noticed they were missing. The cartridges were worth $1,400. Three male suspects were seen on security footage breaking into the building and removing the fuse box. The footage was submitted for evidence.

12/09

Petty Theft

Laundry detergent and an electric shaving razor were stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspects were described as male, adult, approximately 5’10, and 150 pounds, and wearing a black coat. The items cost $50. The footage was submitted for evidence.

12/09

Business Burglaries

A dispensary, “99 High Tide,” was broken into, and the door lock was damaged. The victim arrived at work and noticed the door was damaged but said nothing seemed to have been taken from inside the residence. The victim said their security cameras were non-functional due to the power outage from the Franklin Fire that occurred on Dec. 9. On the same day, Zuma Jay Surf Shop was also broken into, and an estimated $1,425 in cash was stolen from the register. The owner, Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner, arrived at his business and noticed the rear door was pried open, and there were boxes tipped over, but he did not notice any items were stolen besides the money in the register. The victim said due to the power outage, their security cameras were also non-functional. The damage was estimated to cost $1,200.

