Calendar for the week of Jan. 4

FRI, JAN. 10

STUDENT ART EXHIBIT ARTWORK SUBMISSION DEADLINE

Origins: the point or place where something begins or arises. The 2025 Student Art Exhibit provides an opportunity foryoung artists to reflect on growth from past beginnings while also looking ahead toward future opportunities. Artists must submit an online application by Jan. 10, 2025, at 11 p.m. Accepted mediums include collages, digital art, drawings, paintings, pastels, photography, and sculptures. The opening reception is on Jan. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Malibu City Gallery. Grades TK-12.

SAT, JAN. 11

WEST BASIN RAIN BARREL DISTRIBUTION

West Basin Municipal Water District Rain Barrel Program offers up to two free, 50-gallon rain barrels, valued at $80 each. Rain barrels reduce stormwater runoff by collecting and reusing rainwater which can help residents save water and money. This is a drive-thru event, so participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles and provide enough space in their vehicles to accommodate the rain barrel(s) prior to the event.

Participants must register prior to the event date to qualify for up to two free 50-gallon rain barrels. This is a first-come-first-serve event.

For eligibility requirements, restrictions, and event registration, visit westbasin.org/rainbarrels.

MON, JAN. 13

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Malibu City Council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of every month at the Malibu City Hall Council Chambers/Malibu Civic Theater at 5:30 p.m.

MON, JAN. 13

MUSICAL THEATER: ‘FROZEN KIDS’

Join The City of Malibu for “Frozen Kids,” a live musical production. Participants will be involved in every stage of the production, from acting, singing, and dancing to creating props, sets, and costumes, culminating in a live performance for family and friends. Instructed by Off Broadway Kids, the show is for ages 6-11. Classes run on Mondays and Saturdays, though there will be no class Jan. 20, Feb. 15, and Feb. 17.

Register online at parksrecreation.ci.malibu.ca.us/default.aspx. Cost $650. Contact Sebastian Spiroglou, recreation coordinator, for more information at SSpiroglou@malibucity.org.

SAT, JAN. 18

CAFFEINATED VERSE: OPEN MIC POETRY WITH FEATURED READER LYNNE THOMPSON

Hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall, Caffeinated Verse is a monthly poetry workshop that includes featured reader Lynne Thompson, followed by an open mic format. The workshops are open to poets of all levels. On Jan 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WED, JAN. 22

PUBLIC WORKS COMMISSION MEETING

The next Public Works Commission meeting is on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Multipurpose Room.

THURS, JAN. 23

DIY BOOK BAGS FOR TEENS

Celebrate your favorite book or fandom by creating a one-of-a-kind book bag for you and your stuff that will be the envy of all. We’ll provide fabric markers and totes and you bring the artistic imagination. For teens ages 13-17. On Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Malibu Library Meeting Room.

THURS, JAN. 23

WILDLIFE COEXISTENCE WORKSHOP

Meet your wild neighbors! Residents in Southern California live alongside a wide variety of wild animals, even in the most urban areas. Learn about your most encountered wildlife, why they enter human-developed areas, and how to live alongside them. This presentation, given by the California Wildlife Center, covers basic principles of inclusion and exclusion of wildlife in the context of LA’s urban-wild interface. Please join the Santa Monica College Malibu Campus for this free workshop on Friday, Jan. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To register, go to commed.smc.edu or call (310) 434-8600.

FRI, JAN. 24

HARRY BAROVSKY MEMORIAL YOUTH COMMISSION DONATION DRIVE

The Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission will be holding a Donation Drive benefitting the Agoura Hills Animal Care Center, on Friday, Jan. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 26. Drop off new and lightly used blankets and towels donation items inside the Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact SSpiroglou@MalibuCity.org or go to www.malibucity.org/178/Harry-Barovsky-Memorial-Youth-Commissionfor more information.

FRI, JAN. 24

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT WITH PEPPERDINE

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening. For adults. On Friday, Jan. 24, at the Malibu Library from 3 to 4 p.m.

WED, JAN. 29

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: OBI KAUFMANN

The Malibu Library Speaker Series presents California poet, painter, and naturalist Obi Kaufmann, who will discuss his latest book, “The State of Fire: Why California Burns.”

Kaufmann is the author of the best-selling and award-winning California Field Atlas series. Over the past 10 years, he has authored six books that each describe an aspect of California’s biodiverse landscape. His unique books are full of art, maps, and wildlife renderings juxtaposed by science-based and insightful prose.

In “The State of Fire,” Kaufmann asks, How do we live with fire? What makes fire essential to a healthy and biodiverse Golden State? Kaufmann presents fires as a force of regeneration rather than apocalypse. “The State of Fire” explores the transformation of the resource landscape of California, from its ancient origins through its modern challenges to its future possibilities. He shares a deepened love for the natural world and a refreshingly hopeful vision of California’s future. This event takes place at Malibu Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVPs are required.

THURS, JAN. 30

OUTDOOR BOOK CLUB

Join the Outdoor Book Club at Malibu Equestrian Park to discuss “The Great Alone.” We will meet at the picnic tables under the trees on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 12 to 1 p.m. Parking and restrooms are available. Copies are available to pick up at Malibu Library. For adults. In this unforgettable portrait of human frailty and resilience, Kristin Hannah reveals the indomitable character of the modern American pioneer and the spirit of a vanishing Alaska ― a place of incomparable beauty and danger. “The Great Alone” is a daring, beautiful, stay-up-all-night story about love and loss, the fight for survival, and the wildness that lives in both man and nature.

THURS, JAN. 30

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE MALIBU CAMPUS PARENT NIGHT

Save the date! Santa Monica College Malibu Campus will be opening its doors to the community in January for a parent night. Representatives from their outreach career services, transfer, financial aid, and DSPS (Center for Students with Disabilities) departments will be holding presentations. This is an opportunity for you to tour the campus and get your questions answered. Light refreshments will also be served. On Jan. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Campus is at 23555 Civic Center Way in Malibu.

ONGOING

WINTER ADULT PICKLEBALL CLASS BEGINS

Participants will learn the game of pickleball through easy-to-understand concepts and engaging interactive games. Using skill-based drills including dink-up, dinkdown, rallying, and serving, participants will develop game fundamentals, explore academic concepts through game play, and practice life skills such as sportsmanship and respect. Instructed by TGA Sports. Class is held on Saturdays, Jan. 18 to March 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. Cost is $225. Visit MalibuCity.org/Registerto register online.

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to the community from Friday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch.

Note: Closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 in Observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Please remove the following items from trees prior to recycling:

Water containers

Metal stands

Ornaments

Tinsel

Lights

For curbside recycling, cut the tree to fit in your green waste bin. Remove all decorations, especially metal.

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market takes place on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Library Plaza located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with special attention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Cost is $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. Cost is $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

SENIOR TECH HELP

Receive one-on-one tech help with your laptop, tablet, or cellphone. Seniors can receive assistance using social media, Google Drive, Skype, Microsoft Word, email, and more. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

