The following incidents were reported between Dec. 11 to Dec. 15

Vehicle theft

A laptop was stolen from a vehicle parked inside Pepperdine University. The victim said when they returned to the vehicle they noticed it was ransacked, and their laptop worth $1,300 and iPad worth $699 was stolen. The victim said their headphones worth $240 were also stolen from their vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry, and the victim said he was unsure if he locked the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/13

Burglary

A designer coat worth $1,879 was stolen from a retail store on Cross Creek. The suspects were described as a male with gray hair, approximately 60 years old, and a female with gray hair, also approximately 60 years old. One of the suspects tried on the designer coat, replaced their own jacket they were wearing on the hanger and walked out of the store without paying.

12/15

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the keys and upon return, noticed the keys his wallet and cellphone were stolen from the vehicle. The victim then received a notification of a $9,000 purchase made at a Nordstrom in Woodland Hills with his credit cards. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/15

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Nicolas Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim had the keys on top of the passenger wheel and upon return, the key was missing and their cellphone and wallet were taken.There were no security cameras or witnesses available for evidence.

12/17

Burglary

A vehicle parked at the Dukes restaurant parking lot was broken into and ransacked. The victim said their backpack that contained their personal belongings was taken. The victim had an AirTag tracking device and located the backpack near the Marriott Hotel in Woodland Hills.

