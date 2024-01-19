CHP Conducts Special Traffic Enforcement Operation in Malibu

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) carried out a targeted traffic enforcement operation in Malibu on Saturday, January 13, aimed at promoting road safety and addressing traffic violations. The operation involved the deployment of four dedicated officers who diligently enforced traffic laws throughout the day.

During the operation, a total of 78 citations were issued to individuals violating various traffic regulations. The CHP officers focused on addressing a range of offenses to enhance public safety and reduce the risk of accidents on Malibu’s roadways. The citations encompassed a variety of violations, including speeding, reckless driving, and failure to obey traffic signals.

The results were as follows:

63 speeding citations

6 seatbelt citations

2 unsafe turn citations

1 stop sign violation

1 cellphone violation

5 equipment violations

=78 total citations

“The dedicated and proactive work of the CHP and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officers has significantly contributed to the enhancement of public safety on PCH, but the urgency of the situation is underscored by the alarming number of accidents and traffic violations we continue to see. There have been eleven (11) accidents since that tragic day on October 17th, with one additional fatality. This trend is deeply concerning and demands immediate attention. I call on residents, businesses, and visitors to our city to exercise caution, obey traffic laws, and remain vigilant when driving this stretch of the highway,” said Mayor Uhring.

Our law enforcement partners remain committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and will continue to conduct proactive enforcement operations to deter unsafe driving practices. Authorities encourage motorists to adhere to posted speed limits, follow traffic rules, and prioritize safety while driving. Increased enforcement efforts, such as the operation conducted on January 13, serve as a reminder that traffic violations will not be tolerated, and consequences will be enforced to maintain public safety.

The City of Malibu is actively working with Caltrans to implement crucial safety infrastructure improvements and remains dedicated to fostering a safe and secure environment for all road users in Malibu.

For more information about the City’s efforts to improve safety on PCH, visitwww.MalibuCity.org/PCHSafety.

