The following incidents were reported between August 8 to August 21

8/8

Vandalism

A property on Trancas Canyon Road was vandalized, and multiple walls were vandalized with graffiti. The damage was estimated to cost $1,100.

8/15

Burglary

A property on Sea Vista Drive was broken into and ransacked. The shattered was estimated to cost $1,200 to repair. There were no security cameras or witnesses available for evidence.

8/16

Grand Theft

A designer purse worth $5,500 and wallet worth $1,000 was stolen from Nobu Restaurant. The deputies reviewed the footage and saw the suspect standing around where the victim was, grabbed the purse and exited the ressturant. The suspect was described as a white male approximately 50-year-old, and wearing a blue shirt. The video was uploaded for evidence.

8/21

A vehicle parked on Portshead Road was vandalized and the window was shattered. The window was estimated to cost $800 to repair. The video shows the suspect throwing an unknown object to shatter the window. The security footage was uploaded for evidence.

