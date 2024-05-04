The following incidents were reported between April 13 to April 17

4/13

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Serra Road was broken into and the window was smashed. The victim noticed their purse was missing from the front passenger side seat. There were no security cameras available. The purse was worth $800. The window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

4/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Nobu Restaurant was broken into and two suitcases of clothing worth $500 was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/17

Petty Theft

A crystal rock was stolen from Rafi Lounge in Malibu. The security cameras captured two male suspects entering the property and taking the crystal rock. The suspects were wearing all black and one was wearing a face mask and the other was wearing a towel on his head. The crystal rock was worth $100.

