Calendar for the week of May 2

THURS, MAY 2

COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING (CERT) COURSE

As part of its ongoing efforts toward community-wide preparedness, the City of Malibu is offering the next round of the highly popular Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. The series of seven classes is on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., April 18 through May 30 at Malibu City Hall.

SUN, MAY 5

‘CAPTURING LIGHT’ MEET THE ARTIST

Blazing Star Arts Fused Glass will present a solo show and sale benefitting the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area from May 2 to June 30. The show, “Capturing Light — Fused Glass Art Nature,” features specially created, handmade fine art and functional art wares by the Western National Parks and Recreation Areas. Meet the artists on Sunday, May 5, for the Artists Reception, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas.

TUES, MAY 7

SMC TO HOST A FREE INFORMATION SESSION ON CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Santa Monica College will host a friendly, to-the-point information session about its High School Concurrent Enrollment Program (HSCE) on Tuesday, May 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Room 202, the Lecture Hall, at the SMC Malibu Campus, 23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu. The campus is easy to access with parking readily available.

The session includes a free webinar that explains how the HSCE program offers students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to take college-level classes — for free — and graduate from high school with college credits. SMC staff will be available at the Malibu event to answer questions about the program and explain how to sign up for classes that will be offered during the summer session. For questions, please contact the Malibu campus at malibu@smc.edu or at (310) 434-8600.

FRI, MAY 10

MALIBU STATE OF THE CITY

On Friday, May 10, Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring will deliver the State of the City address, reflecting on the city’s highlights, challenges, and achievements from the past year and looking toward the year ahead. This highly anticipated event, hosted by the Malibu-Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the new Santa Monica College (SMC) Malibu Campus at 10 a.m. The SMC Malibu Campus is located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the Malibu Library. The event is free to attend, but space is limited, and RSVPs are required. The presentations will be followed by a public reception.

FRI, MAY 10

MALIBU COMEDY NIGHT AT ROSENTHAL WINE BAR AND PATIO

Enjoy sips and giggles under the stars in the heart of Malibu! Comedians from Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central! With heat lamps! Starts on Friday, May 10, at 8 p.m. at 18741 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. To purchase tickets, visit Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio on Instagram or email tastingroom@rosenthalestatewines.com.

SAT, MAY 11

SPRING JUBILATIONS

Hosted by Ann Buxie. A gathering themed to celebrate joy in a time of whelming possibilities, to give voice to the true nature of vitality modeled on the natural world, and to attend to the power of love and joy. The gathering features Alma Boutin-Martinez and Bill Goldberg, an open mic, and conversation. Complimentary and an RSVP is not required.

WED., MAY 14

‘1 IN 5’ APPAREL SHOWCASE

Community members can join Third Space Malibu in its “1 in 5 Apparel Showcase” from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 14 and support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu teens for their meaningful product launch around youth suicide prevention. Light bites and refreshments will be served to those who attend. This is an open invite to the community; no RSVP is required. RSVP at https://thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=27613.

SAT, MAY 18

CAFFINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, followed by an open mic format. Complimentary, No RSVP Required. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

TUES., MAY 21

‘SIP & SHOP’ AND MEET THE MAKERS AT THIRD SPACE

Community members can come to Third Space Malibu from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 21 to enjoy complimentary champagne and shop for local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know local creatives and the story behind their brands. RSVP at https://thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=26634.

SAT, MAY 25

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. Worksop will take place at the Michael Landon Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING DAY AT POINT DUME NATURE PRESERVE

Get your hands dirty and feel good doing your part! This event held every second Wednesday of the month is to remove invasive plant species by hand-pulling. Bring gardening gloves, water, a hat, and sunscreen! Parking available at Point Dume Entrance (Limited two-hour free parking), Westward Beach County Parking Lot (hourly rate), and Westward Beach Road (free). Link to sign up: https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/20F0E49A9AD2FAB9-monthly1

‘JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” every Sunday throughout May from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops.

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

