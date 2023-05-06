The following incidents were reported between April 1 to April 7

4/1

Petty Theft

A wallet was stolen from a guest dining at Paradise Cove. The victim received a notification from her bank of a $237 charge at Walmart, the transaction was declined. A purchase was approved at a 7-Eleven. The victim’s wallet was worth $75.

4/3

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Charmlee Wilderness Park was broken into and ransacked. The front passenger side window was shattered and the victims purse was stolen. A designer watch worth $5,000 and a designer bracelet worth $2,000 were stolen.

4/3

Petty Theft

A package worth $50 was stolen from a property on Sea Vista Drive. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/3

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Bailard Road was vandalized and the victims tires were slashed. The damage was estimated to cost $1,270 to replace. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/3

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key underneath the front right rear of the vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing and his vehicle was ransacked. The victims iPhone, and wallet were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/3

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key in the cup holder inside the vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim was notified of a purchase made at an Apple Store for $5,600. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/6

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek Road was broken into and a Canon camera and lens worth $2,000 were stolen. The shattered window was estimated to cost $200 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/7

Burglary

A property on Morning View Drive was broken into and the the damage was estimated to cost $700 to repair. The victim said a large trash bag was left in the residence. The property is a guest house, and the victim said there were security cameras available, but they were unsure when the incident occurred to see who caused the damage.

