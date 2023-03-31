HomeNewsCrime Report
Crime Report

The following incidents reported between March. 3 to Feb. 4

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
181

The following incidents were reported between March. 3 to Feb. 4

3/3
Burglary
A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and ransacked. The victim said there were no pry marks or signs of forced entry. An estimated $980 worth of clothing and miscellaneous items were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/3
Attempt Burglary
Reel Inn Malibu Restaurant was broken into, and a window was smashed. The security cameras did not capture the incident. The window was estimated to cost $100 to repair.

3/4
Petty Theft
A vehicle parked on Bluewater Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim received an email of an estimated $523 worth of retail goods purchased with their credit card at the Pavillions. Security footage of the suspect was submitted for evidence.

Previous article
Get to know our city commissioners: Meet Brian Merrick
Next article
Ninth-ranked Waves women’s tennis team defeats Oklahoma State
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×