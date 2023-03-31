The following incidents reported between March. 3 to Feb. 4

The following incidents were reported between March. 3 to Feb. 4

3/3

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and ransacked. The victim said there were no pry marks or signs of forced entry. An estimated $980 worth of clothing and miscellaneous items were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/3

Attempt Burglary

Reel Inn Malibu Restaurant was broken into, and a window was smashed. The security cameras did not capture the incident. The window was estimated to cost $100 to repair.

3/4

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked on Bluewater Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim received an email of an estimated $523 worth of retail goods purchased with their credit card at the Pavillions. Security footage of the suspect was submitted for evidence.

