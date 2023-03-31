Ninth-ranked Waves women’s tennis team defeats Oklahoma State

The Pepperdine Waves women’s tennis team, ranked ninth in the nation, won their fourth straight contest over a ranked team on March 5.

The Waves beat the 35th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls 4-1 at Pepperdine’s Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. Pepperdine previously knocked off Florida, Central Florida, and Michigan, all ranked in the country’s upper echelon of teams.

Pepperdine sophomore Savannah Broadus has her eye on the ball in her match against Oklahoma State on March 5. Photo by Jeff Golden Pepperdine’s Lisa Zaar prepares to return a shot in the Waves’ women’s tennis match against Oklahoma State on Sunday, March 5. Photo by Jeff Golden Pepperdine junior Janice Tjen celebrates after winning a point against Oklahoma State on March 5. Photo by Jeff Golden

The Waves doubles squads got their team off on a winning foot against the Cowgirls. Sophomore Savannah Broadus and junior Janice Tjen, the top-ranked duo in the nation, beat Sofia Rojas and Alana Wolfberg 6-4. Then, graduate student Anna Campana and junior Nikki Redelijk downed Lucia Peyre and Martina Zerulo 7-5.

Broadus, the 16th-ranked singles player nationally, beat Alana Wolfberg, ranked 107th, 6-1, 6-3. Tjen, rated 29th, downed Kristina Novak 6-3, 6-3 and Redelijk beat 118th-ranked Sofia Rojas, 6-4, 6-4.

Pepperdine’s Lisa Zaar, a senior, and graduate student BunyawiThamchaiwat, the 27th ranked doubles team, were defeated by Raquel Gonzalez and Ayumi Miyamoto.

The Waves defeated 15th-ranked Florida 4-0 on Feb. 24 and 14th-ranked Central Florida by the same score two days later. Pepperdine downed fifth-ranked Michigan 4-0 the day before beating Oklahoma State.

Pepperdine recorded its first victory of the season on Jan. 28. They beat Clemson 4-0. The Waves beat Memphis 4-0 on Jan. 29, then were defeated by North Carolina 4-2 on Feb. 10. Pepperdine downed Virginia 4-1 on Feb. 11, but lost to Auburn 4-2 on Feb. 12.

The Waves have a 7-2 record. They will play at USC on Saturday. The team hosts Ohio State on March 14.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...