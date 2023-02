The Emily Shane Foundation annual Spring Gala Fundraiser Event will take place in the Ocean Room at Duke’s Malibu on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A live auction, an online silent auction, and music by selected members of our very own Malibu Middle and High School Orchestras to serenade our guests, exclusive wines presented by The Narcissist Wine Company, and more. Delicious, hearty appetizers will be served and stationed. For more information visit, emilyshane.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...