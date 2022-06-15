HomeNews
The City of Malibu to host an E-Waste Collection on Sat, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Waste Management bin. Photo by Samantha Bravo.

The City of Malibu will host an E-Waste Collection on Saturday June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall upper parking lot. Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

  • Paint (water-based only)
  • Used motor oil
  • Anti-freeze
  • Automotive and household batteries
  • Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)
  • Electronics

The City schedules its events on the 3rd Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event.

Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the County’s HHW events

COVID-19 Safety Precaution 

We ask that all attendees remain in their vehicles with windows closed, if possible. Please stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine, or have recently traveled internationally.

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

