The City of Malibu to host an E-Waste Collection on Sat, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Malibu will host an E-Waste Collection on Saturday June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall upper parking lot. Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The City schedules its events on the 3rd Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event.

Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the County’s HHW events

COVID-19 Safety Precaution

We ask that all attendees remain in their vehicles with windows closed, if possible. Please stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine, or have recently traveled internationally.

