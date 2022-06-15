Malibu City Hall to host a Blood Drive tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Malibu in partnership with the American Red Cross will host a Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd). To make an appointment visit, www.redcrossblood.org and enter CityofMalibu or call 800-733-2767.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations and blood supplies have fallen due to facility closures, stay-at-home orders and other impacts,” the press release says. “Donated blood is badly needed every day for surgeries, emergencies and regular medical procedures. Blood supplies are also used during major emergencies such as earthquakes, hurricanes, shootings or terrorist attacks.”

Bring a photo ID, and drink plenty of water and eat well before and after giving blood.

“With COVID-19 rates continuing to improve, the City is proud to be able to once again safely host this life-saving activity at City Hall,” the press release says. “Facemasks are no longer required, but are strongly recommended, while inside, in line with the updated Los Angeles County Health Officer Order.”

