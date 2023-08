The Cavallo Foundation will be hosting it’s second annual fundraiser is on Sat, Aug. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Activities includes: Connecting with horses, horseback riding, art activities, silent auction, tour of the facilities, lunch, refreshments and so much more including special surprise guests. General admission is $30. To purchase tickets visit cavallofoundation.org. Location is at the Malibu Equestrian Park. 6225 Merritt Drive Malibu, CA 90265.

