The 42nd annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off returns; call made for volunteers

The annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off is once again upon us! Taking place on Friday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 2, the event will kick off Labor Day weekend with lively carnival rides, endless chili samples, local vendors, a skate-off, and just loads of fun for the whole family.

The four-day event which solely benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu would not be possible without rockstar volunteers and groups from local schools, nonprofit organizations and service clubs. Join in the fun and spend a few hours of your day volunteering for a worthy cause.

The event proudly presents the return of the prestigious Chili Cook-Off competition. Participants will vie for top honors in the meat and vegan categories and compete for the People’s Choice Award. Winners of the chili competition will be announced this year on Sunday, Sept. 1. Event attendees can vote for their “fan favorite” Friday, Aug. 30, through Sunday, Sept. 1, until 3 p.m. (on-site only).

While the chili competition is a highlight, the Malibu Chili Cook-Off offers much more. It’s a community celebration featuring various delicious food options and entertainment, such as a skate competition, carnival rides, live DJ sets, a showcase of local artisans, and other 21-and-over and family-friendly activities.

“We are thrilled for another year of the iconic Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival, which ultimately is a charity event in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and its impactful year-long programs that benefit youth and their families,” Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Kasey Earnest said. “The club extends its gratitude to the local businesses and supporters of the Cook-Off, including our long-standing vendors and sponsors helping make this event possible for its 42nd year.”

This year’s highly anticipated Malibu Chili Cook-Off will feature an exclusive Town & Country Lounge with featured DJ sets from DJ Short Shorts and DJ Corey Biggs, a 21-and-over experience with craft beers, local wines, and refreshing non-alcoholic options. Two-step and line-dancing lessons will also be offered once every hour on Sunday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 9 p.m. Activities curated for kids will be available, including a junior carnival area featuring rides for ages 2-10. The event also includes the return of signature Chili Cook-Off swag by Aviator Nation. With something for everyone, this year’s Chili Cook-Off ensures an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Thrill-seekers who attend will also have the opportunity to witness or enter the 5th Annual Johnny Strange Legacy mini-ramp skate competition on Saturday, Aug. 31. This will include jam-session-style competitions for intermediate and advanced competitors of all genders, with cash prizes awarded to the winners. The Bones Love Milk Skateboard Mini Ramp will be available throughout the weekend, offering public skate, and practice session opportunities for those eager to refine their skateboarding skills. Attendees can also stay hydrated and energized as they shred with refreshing lactose-free chocolate milk from Clover Sonoma, California’s premium organic dairy. Please visit malibuchilicookoff.org/skate to learn more.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) and its year-round youth and community services, including the BGCM Wellness Center.

For information about participating as a vendor or sponsor, please contact malibuchilicookoff@gmail.com. For info about volunteer opportunities, please emailmcco.volunteer@gmail.com. For security and private handling, please call in advance at (424) 234-6248.

Please note that event admission tickets are required for entry and will not be sold on-site. The event advises attendees to secure their tickets in advance, as prices will progressively rise leading up to the event. Ensure seamless entry and take advantage of the best ticket prices by purchasing tickets now! All children under 5 will receive free admission. Purchase presale event admission tickets at malibuchilicookoff.org. Please note that carnival ride passes and event tickets are soldseparately.

Be sure to follow Malibu Chili Cook-Off on social media, where the Cook-Off winner will be announced on Sunday, Sept. 1. Donations can be added to your cart when purchasing admission tickets.

