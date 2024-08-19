State Route 27 slope restoration planned at postmile 4.9 in Topanga 

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
338
State Route 27 sign at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Topanga Canyon reopened on Sunday for the first time since March. Photo by Benjamin Hanson.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans a slope restoration project at postmile 4.9 on State Route 27 (SR-27) south of Circle Trail beginning Monday, Aug. 19. The work will require reducing about a half-mile of SR-27 to one lane with flaggers directing alternating traffic during off-peak hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for four weeks. Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays. 

The slope along Topanga Creek was seriously eroded by February rainstorms, which undermines a section of the southbound roadway shoulder. Caltrans’ aim is to rebuild the slope with dirt and rocks before the rainy season.

What the work involves:

• One lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

• Hours were determined to avoid disrupting peak commuting periods. 

• No work on weekends or holidays. 

• Flaggers will communicate via radio to minimize traffic delays in both directions. 

• Motorists will have access to Circle Trail.

• K-rails will be installed along the southbound fog line as a safety measure. 

• In the event of an emergency such as evacuation due to fire danger, work will be suspended to open lanes in both directions. 

• The public can submit questions to Topanga@dot.ca.gov.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Check quickmap.dot.ca.gov/for real-time traffic information. Caltrans also will post updates on X, formerly known as Twitter, via @CaltransDist7. 

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”