State Route 27 slope restoration planned at postmile 4.9 in Topanga 

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans a slope restoration project at postmile 4.9 on State Route 27 (SR-27) south of Circle Trail beginning Monday, Aug. 19. The work will require reducing about a half-mile of SR-27 to one lane with flaggers directing alternating traffic during off-peak hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for four weeks. Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

The slope along Topanga Creek was seriously eroded by February rainstorms, which undermines a section of the southbound roadway shoulder. Caltrans’ aim is to rebuild the slope with dirt and rocks before the rainy season.

What the work involves:

• One lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Hours were determined to avoid disrupting peak commuting periods.

• No work on weekends or holidays.

• Flaggers will communicate via radio to minimize traffic delays in both directions.

• Motorists will have access to Circle Trail.

• K-rails will be installed along the southbound fog line as a safety measure.

• In the event of an emergency such as evacuation due to fire danger, work will be suspended to open lanes in both directions.

• The public can submit questions to Topanga@dot.ca.gov.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Check quickmap.dot.ca.gov/for real-time traffic information. Caltrans also will post updates on X, formerly known as Twitter, via @CaltransDist7.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

