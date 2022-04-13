Temporary alternating lane closures on Big Rock Drive

Verizon will be conducting underground utility work on Big Rock Dr, between PCH and 200 feet north of PCH, requiring temporary, alternating lane closures and shifting of travel lanes in various directions. Traffic control will be implemented using flaggers.

The work schedule is Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is expected to be completed by April 22, 2022.

Work includes installing new conduit and fiber, potholing, open cut trenching, boring, conduit/fiber installation and final restoration work.

To receive traffic advisories, visit malibucity.org/alertcenter.

March 10 Advisory: Intermittent closure of PCH westbound lane & shoulder in Pacific Palisades

Los Angeles County Waterworks (District No. 29) will install a new 30-inch water main to improve water supply reliability along PCH between Chautauqua Blvd. and Temescal Canyon Rd in the Pacific Palisades area.

Construction is expected to begin March 21, 2022 and conclude by the end of June 2022. During construction hours, intermittent closures of the westbound (northbound) lane and shoulder on PCH can be expected.

Work will occur Monday to Sunday, 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Water service will not be disrupted during construction.

Motorists should allow extra time for commuting through the construction zone or use alternate routes.

