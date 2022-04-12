Menante leads Waves Men’s Golf to First-Place Finish

Pepperdine Waves golfer Dylan Menante recorded his first collegiate title as the Waves squad won the two-day Valspar Collegiate Invitational in Florida late last month.

Menante, a junior from Carlsbad, finished the 80-player event in first place with a 14-under 199 (64-65-70). The third-year Wave won by one stroke and finished with a career-best-tying score of 14-under, which ties for seventh on Pepperdine’s individual list.

The Pepperdine team finished the 15-team spectacle March 28-29 with a total of 34-under 818 (274-266-278) at the par-71 Floridian National Golf Club. The invitational’s field included four of Golfstat’s top 10 teams, seven top-25 schools, and 10 top-35 squads. Florida State finished in second place and Wake Forest placed third. The other top finishers were Duke, Arizona State, and Ohio State.

Menante began the last day of the invitational with a one-shot lead and built his edge in his first 13 holes thanks to five birdies — including three consecutive on holes 6, 7, and 8. That was Menante’s 43rd career below-par round. It placed him in a tie for 10th on Pepperdine’s all-time list.

Joe Highsmith, a senior, finished in ninth place with a 7-under 206 (68-66-72). It was his 17th career top-10 finish, tying him for 10th on Pepperdine’s all-time list and his team-best fifth of the season. He recorded three birdies in his final round.

Junior William Mouw finished tied for 10th with a 6-under 207 (71-69-67), which was his second consecutive top-10 finish. Mouw eagled the par-4 sixth hole and then had three straight birdies on his way to 4-under on the last day of the invitational.

Senior Derek Hitchner tied for 22nd with a 2-under 211 (71-66-74). Hitchner had three birdies in the last round.

Ian Maspat, a freshman, tied for 31st with a 1-under 212 (72-71-69). His 2-under included eight birdies, including two runs of three straight birdies.

Pepperdine next will defend its 2021 Western Intercollegiate title at the Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz on April 11-13.

