Malibu Country Mart invites the community to join them this Saturday for a day of summer fun in the sun. Guests can enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, family-friendly entertainment, cool treats, and festive photo opportunities.

Located in the heart of Malibu, the Country Mart offers the perfect setting for shopping, dining, and soaking up the laid-back summer vibes. The event is free and open to the public, making it a great way for families and friends to spend the day together.

