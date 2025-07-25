Malibu Association of REALTORS® hosts wildly fun safari-themed Summer BBQ

Nearly 200 guests gathered for the MAR Summer BBQ, complete with bluegrass tunes, local brews, exotic animals, and a safari-themed celebration that roared with community spirit

By Susan Manners, Guest Columnist to The Malibu Times

The Malibu Association of REALTORS® (MAR) hosted its annual Summer BBQ, bringing together almost two hundred members, families, and friends for an unforgettable afternoon of food, music, wildlife, and community connection — all wrapped in a festive “Safari” theme that had guests dressed to impress (and roar)!

From inflatable zebras and alligators on jungle-themed tables and a toe-tapping bluegrass band, the afternoon was packed with entertainment. This year, the REALTORS and their guests were especially excited to welcome Malibu Brewing Co., who joined in the fun with tastings of their locally crafted brews — a refreshing treat on a sunny summer day.

Guests also enjoyed a hands-on interactive wildlife show by Saving Wildlife International, where exotic animals sparked smiles and curiosity in kids and adults alike. The spirit of adventure was alive at every turn, and captured beautifully by professional Malibu photographer Emily Sher. Emily shoots both real estate and lifestyle events, and her images from the BBQ are not to be missed.

From Malibu Cold Brew Coffee to live country music, an ice cream cart, a special art table for kids projects by a team from the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine, live animal encounters, and a Best Dressed Safari Contest, this year’s Summer BBQ was one to remember.

The event is one of the REALTOR’s annual favorites, created around the BBQ cuisine of longtime MAR Affiliate Member “WOWS Insurance” master chef Robert Feldman and his BBQ crew, including Lisa Feldman.

This wild event was made possible by the generous support of: The MLS, WOWS Insurance, Chartwell Escrow, Synergy One Lending, Burdge & Associates Architects, Johannessen Construction, Pinnacle Estate Properties, Sotheby’sInternational Realty, Malibu Escrow, Compass, First American Home Warranty, Home Warranty of America, James Ebert Appraisals, Jason Lowther 1031 Connection, Parker Rose Luxury Leasing, Pepperdine University, RidgeGate Escrow, and Terra Coastal Escrow.

Photos by Emily Scher

