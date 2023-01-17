HomeMalibu Life
Students: Submit Your Artwork for the City of Malibu Art Exhibit

Local students are invited to submit their artwork for display in the City of Malibu’s 2023 Student Art Exhibit. 

Children in grades TK – 5 will display artwork at the Malibu City Gallery through March 3, 2023. The exhibit provides a forum that fosters creativity among student artists, educators, and the Malibu Community.

ARTWORK SUBMISSIONS
Submit an online form here from January 18 – 22.
Artwork will be accepted at the following locations daily from 8 AM – 4 PM:

Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center
242520 Pacific Coast Highway
or
Malibu City Hall, Community Services Department (First floor)
23825 Stuart Ranch Road

ARTWORK HANGING GUIDELINES
Artwork must be matted or framed and include a firmly fixed backing with a secure hanging mechanism. Framed artwork – remove the glass front; weight should be under 2 pounds. Framed artwork is preferred. It may be altered if the artwork does not include a secure hanging mechanism.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

