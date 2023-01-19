Events in Malibu this week

THURS, JAN. 19

COMEDY NIGHT AT AVIATOR NATION DREAMLAND

Comedy at Dreamland features some of the best stand-up comedians as seen and heard on Netflix, “Joe Rogan Experience,” and “Last Comic Standing.” Come see them live in Malibu at Aviator Nation’s Dreamland. Laugh, drink, and eat with us on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets will vary. See you there! This show will feature: Eddie Ifft from “The Joe Rogan Experience; Lachlan Patterson, runner-up on “Last Comic Standing”; and April Macie, from Netflix and Adam Corolla.

FRI, JAN. 20

Classical Guitar Concert with Pepperdine University on Friday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Malibu Library. The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert for adults featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening. A variety of works are presented in both solo and ensemble settings.

SAT, JAN. 21

MALIBU FITNESS TO HOLD FUNDRAISER

Malibu Fitness will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21, to raise funds for Mainsprings, a Tanzanian home and school for girls. The fundraiser will include a spin class, cardio carnivale dance, body conditioning, yoga and stretch, and breath work exercises. Admission costs $25 and early arrival is suggested. Mainspring is a nonprofit that works to alleviate extreme rural poverty in Tanzania, East Africa, by providing quality education for more than 525 students. They also provide homes for girls who have been abused and abandoned, and access to health care. They support these women through their college education. Needed items include, new underwear, and bras, clothes for girls (all sizes), shoes for boys and girls, and flip flops for girls

SAT, JAN. 21

LIZZY PASSION AND THE COWBOY ASSASSINS AT AVIATOR NATION DREAMLAND

Lizzy Passion and The Cowboy Assassins, featuring Ryder B, will be at Aviator Nation Dreamland on Saturday, Jan. 21. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit tixr.com/groups/dreamland. Or visit aviatornationdreamland on Instagram.

SAT, JAN. 21

AWARD-WINNING CANADIAN SINGER LAILA BIALI AT PEPPERDINE

Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali “masterfully mixes jazz and pop, bringing virtuosity and unpredictability to songs that are concise and catchy” (Washington Post), and has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents. Tickets are $20 to $40. Venue is Smothers Theatre. For more information visit arts.pepperdine.edu.and art supplies.

SAT, JAN. 21

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse: Poetry Open Mic is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Malibu Library. Join local poets for a morning open mic. Our January session, hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie, will feature three poets: Fernando Albert Salinas, Mik J Hamada, and Eric Wilson. Poets — published, aspiring, or otherwise — can bring a poem to share. This event is for adults.

THURS, JAN. 26

ART TREK

Create unique works of art using a variety of material. Each month, participants will focus on a new theme. A $5 class fee and $10 material fee is due at the beginning of class. Held at Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Instructed by Lorelle Patterson. January’s theme is Alma’s Eclipse on Thursday, Jan. 26, and February’s theme is Breeching Whale on Thursday, Feb. 23, instructed by Lorelle Paterson.

THURS, JAN. 26

JUBILATIONS OUTDOOR POETRY

Jubilations Outdoor Poetry Reading on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie, an outdoor gathering themed to celebrate joy featuring selected poets, an open mic, and conversation.

SAT, JAN. 28

MORNING HIKE

The morning is the best time of day to view insects, birds, and many other members of the chaparral ecosystem. Discover the wildlife and learn about unique native plants that call the Santa Monica Mountain region home. Terrain can be uneven, and participants will walk uphill to view the vast acreage of the park. Registration required. Hike is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Charmlee Wilderness Park. Visit malibucity.org for more information.

SAT, JAN. 28

LITTLE DUME AND PARTICLE KID LIVE AT AVIATOR NATION DREAMLAND

Join the Aviator Nation Dreamland on Saturday, Jan. 28, for a live show with Little Dume and Particle Kid. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit tixr.com/groups/dreamland or visit aviatornationdreamland on Instagram.

TUES, JAN. 31

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DR. DOUGLAS MCCAULEY

Malibu Library Speaker Series: Dr. Douglas McCauley will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Dr. Douglas McCauley, a professor at UC Santa Barbara, will provide a brief history of human use of our seas and share a view of what the future may bring for our oceans.

ONGOING

JOHNNY CASH: AT FOLSOM AND SAN QUENTIN EXHIBIT AT PEPPERDINE

The symposium, “Faith, Reconciliation, and Flourishing: A Symposium on Prison Reform” is part of a Grammy Museum-sponsored exhibit on “Johnny Cash: At Folsom and San Quentin,” featuring 23 photographs by Jim Marshall of Cash’s legendary prison concerts in 1968 and 1969. The photographs will be on display at the Payson Library Exhibit Gallery on the Malibu campus through April 9.

2023 STUDENT ART EXHIBIT

The Community Services Department is pleased to announce the 2023 Student Art Exhibit.

Children in grades kindergarten through fifth will display artwork at the Malibu City Gallery through March 3. The exhibit provides a forum that fosters creativity among student artists, educators, and the Malibu community. Submit an online form will be available on the city website from Jan. 18-22. Artwork will be accepted at the following locations daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center, 242520 Pacific Coast Highway or Malibu City Hall, Community Services Department (First floor), 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Artwork must be matted or framed and include a firmly fixed backing with a secure hanging mechanism. Framed artwork — remove the glass front; weight should be under 2 pounds. Framed artwork is preferred. It may be altered if the artwork does not include a secure hanging mechanism.

EMBELLISHMENT WORKSHOPS

Get your creative juices flowing! In this class, you will design, paint, and embellish a variety of unique crafts. All supplies are included. Each participant will go home with a piece to share with friends and family.

Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Craft Bar at Malibu Bluffs Park. (Valentine’s Day) Tote Bags – Feb. 7. (Daylight Savings) Clocks – March 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. $25 per workshop. For more information, visit malibucity.org.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org. The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org.

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

BOARD GAMES AND SOCIAL CLUB

Join Malibu community members for an afternoon of fun board games every Tuesday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Games include bridge, canasta, checkers, chess, dominos, and mancala. RSVP required. This is an ongoing drop-in program.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Workout instructed by Jackline Daneshrad on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

