Strong winds, gusts up to 35-55 mph, dangerous surf conditions forecast for Malibu this week

By Samantha Bravo
Photo archive. Julie Ellerton/TMT.

The National Weather Service forecasts strong winds, gusting up to 35-55 mph across southern California, including Malibu, today April, 11 through Friday, April 15. At the beach, always swim near a staffed lifeguard station, and never take your eyes off your children. 

Be prepared for potential power and traffic signal outages, downed trees, branches or debris or power lines in the road, unsecured objects being moved about. Under California law, motorists must approach any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as an all-way stop – that means come to a complete stop. To receive emergency alerts, visit malibucity.org/alertcenter.

For more information, visit weather.gov.

