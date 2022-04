The Malibu Sharks Surf Team was made aware of clothing collections for the Ukrainian Refugees at Malibu High School. Coach John realized they had extra Malibu Sharks Surf Team Gear Packages- Hoodie sweatshirts, sweat pants, Long sleeve t-shirts. In all, 25 sets were donated. They are a small organization but wanted to make a difference and teach the athletes to be good people and help those in need when you are able. Photo by Arpie Petkus.

Photo contributed.

