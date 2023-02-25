Storm updates, preparedness tips and sandbag locations in Malibu

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high surf advisory in effect in LA County, including Malibu, Friday morning, through Saturday afternoon due to the current storm. Heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and sea conditions forecast for LA County and Malibu through Saturday, February 25. Rainfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour are possible, especially in foothills and mountains, with 2-5” totals in valleys and coasts.

For detailed local weather information, visit NWS LA/Oxnard.

An impactful winter storm will affect California through early Saturday. Heavy rain is possible in and around Los Angeles on Friday. Heavy mountain snow with blizzard conditions may make for nearly impossible travel including some passes. pic.twitter.com/EmJnXKGgQ6 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 23, 2023

Loose debris and rain can also cause unexpected outages. Southern California Edison offers tips to stay prepared for potential outages during severe storms.

🖥️ Always back up important work and files on your computer.

🧊 Freeze water and transfer it to your refrigerator if the power goes out to keep perishables cold.https://t.co/jpXO96eH4y — SCE (@SCE) February 24, 2023

Please be cautious on the road and be ready for potentially hazardous driving conditions including water, mud, rocks and debris in the roadway and low visibility, and possible power outages and traffic signal outages due downed power lines. Never approach or touch downed power lines – stay back, warn others and call 911. Under California law, always approach an intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as if it is an all-way stop sign – that means come to a complete stop.

City and County Public Works crews and Caltrans are monitoring PCH and canyon roads in Malibu for hazards, using bladetrucks to keep the roadways clear, checking and clearing drainage culverts and storm drains, and pre-placing equipment.

Flood watch/high surf advisory for Malibu Feb 24 – 25. Heavy rain, wind, hazardous beach & sea conditions. Hazardous road conditions – mud & rocks in the road, low visibility. Potential power/traffic signal outages. Details & prep tips: https://t.co/ipHKxyRNay. @nwslosangeles @ pic.twitter.com/s8XOan3BAU — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuEOC) February 24, 2023

Sandbags are available at Los Angeles County Fire Stations. Call stations to find out if filled sandbags and sand are available: Station 88, Malibu Road – (310) 456-2812, Station 70, PCH & Carbon Canyon – (310) 456-2513, Station 71, PCH & Zumirez – (310) 457-2578, Station 99, PCH & Encinal Canyon Rd – (310) 457-3706, Station 72, 1832 Decker Rd – (310) 457-6186. Search for which locations in LA County have sand, sandbags and filled sandbags on the LA County Department of Public Works website.

Please do not remove sand from the beach to fill sandbags. Sand is crucial for beach habitats, and removing it from the beach is illegal in LA County. Plastic sandbags are prohibited in the City of Malibu (jute, burlap or other natural fiber bags are allowed).

The LA County Department of Public Health advises the public to avoid contact with ocean water near discharging rivers, creeks and storm drains within 72 hours of significant rainfall due to high levels of bacteria and pollution. Beach hazards may include rip currents, beach erosion, powerful surf, and debris in the water. Always swim near a staffed lifeguard station.

Dangerous marine conditions are still expected with gusty winds, large steep seas, and high surf. It is advised to stay out of the water during this time. #CAwx #marine pic.twitter.com/B5cPoF8aLu — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 23, 2023

An {Ocean Water Quality Advisory} has been declared by @lapublichealth and is in effect until 10:30AM, Sun, Feb 26th and may be extended depending on further rainfall so stay tuned. The advisory is issued when there is significant rainfall that may cause bacteria levels to rise. pic.twitter.com/NLh08Upblr — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) February 24, 2023

Monitor weather and emergency information on local news, and Sign up for weather, beach or emergency alerts via text or email from the City of Malibu at www.malibucity.org/news, scroll down to “Alert Center.” PLEASE NOTE – the City will send out “Utility Advisories” for power outages, “Weather Advisories” for weather information, and “Emergency Alerts” in case of an emergency that threatens lives and properties. All current City alerts are posted on the website. All emergency information will be posted on the City website and on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A winter storm will continue to move through California today then into the Four Corners on Sunday bringing significant mountain snow, strong winds with blizzard conditions, lower elevation snow where snow is unusual, and well below normal temperatures. https://t.co/VyWINDkBnn pic.twitter.com/gaqekeegHk — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 25, 2023

