HomeCommunity
CommunityPeople

Community spotlight: Malibu Middle School Basketball 2022 2023 champs

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
0
193
Photo courtesy Jesse Levin.

Malibu middle school basketball champs 2022-2023. #1 team wire to wire. First basketball season in two years. Had such an amazing group of kids. (5) sixth graders, (1) 7th grader and (4) 8th graders. Amazing experience seeing the older kids lead the younger kids and everyone buy into there role’s. Huge shout out to coach Peter Geraghty, couldn’t have done it with out him. Also gotta show love to the parents, we started practice well before the season started, practiced in the rain, wind & cold and it all paid off. Photo courtesy Jesse Levin.

Previous article
League champion Sharks boys volleyball begin season with a younger team
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×