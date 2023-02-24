Community spotlight: Malibu Middle School Basketball 2022 2023 champs

Malibu middle school basketball champs 2022-2023. #1 team wire to wire. First basketball season in two years. Had such an amazing group of kids. (5) sixth graders, (1) 7th grader and (4) 8th graders. Amazing experience seeing the older kids lead the younger kids and everyone buy into there role’s. Huge shout out to coach Peter Geraghty, couldn’t have done it with out him. Also gotta show love to the parents, we started practice well before the season started, practiced in the rain, wind & cold and it all paid off. Photo courtesy Jesse Levin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...