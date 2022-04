During the Special City Council Meeting on Wednesday, April. 27, Steve McClary was announced as the permanent City Manager for the City of Malibu.

Interim City Attorney John Cotti announced McClary’s position. Council voted 4-1, with Steve Uhring dissenting.

“The council did take action tonight, the council has decided to appoint Steve McClary to be the permanent City Manager for the City of Malibu,” Cotti said.

McClary has been the Interim City Manager since May 1, 2021.

City Council Special Meeting April 27, 2022 agenda.

