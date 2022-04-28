HomeNewsBreaking News
Eastbound lane of PCH blocked due to over turned semi truck; consider alternative routes

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Eastbound lanes of PCH blocked at Malibu Rd (West), due to semi stuck trying to turn. Consider alternate route.

