Eastbound lane of PCH blocked due to over turned semi truck; consider alternative routes By Samantha Bravo April 27, 2022

Eastbound lanes of PCH blocked at Malibu Rd (West), due to semi stuck trying to turn. Consider alternate route. Eastbound lanes of PCH blocked at Malibu Rd (west), due to semi stuck trying to turn. Consider alternate route. @thelocalmalibu @TheMalibuTimes @acornnewspaper @malibudailynews @991KBU @CHPWestValley pic.twitter.com/gzKrZKECmL— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) April 28, 2022