Spring Park Tales: Thinking green, keeping it clean

Parents and children were able to enjoy books, songs and art activities at Malibu Bluffs Park last month in celebration of Earth Day.

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers listened to stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian, created an art activity, and enjoyed a complimentary snack.

The Malibu Community Service Department in partnership with the Malibu Library provided a month of outdoor activities the whole family was able to participate in.

Jessie Schweit reads a book called 'Earth Day Everyday,' at the Park Tales event in Malibu on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu Outreach Librarian Amy Trulock said the event went well taking place outdoors.

“It’s a gorgeous day to celebrate Earth Day and hear some stories about our Earth and do a recycling art project with these families and family being able to come out and work together with the parks and library together,” Trulock said. “Having events outside is a nice way to come together and come back to normal.”

Jessie Schweit works at the Westlake Village Children Library and read to the children at the Park Tales event in Malibu on April 21.

After the read, sing and dance along, a table of crafts was waiting for the children to glue, tape, and create.

Parent and Calabasas resident Johanna Domenig and her 3-year-old daughter Gigi, attended the Parks Tale event. Domenig is familiar with Malibu growing up near Zuma Beach.

“We come every month when the library puts these events on and we look forward to coming out and being a part of the community,” Domenig said. “We’re really grateful that events are returning now and we look forward to many more.”

The next Spring Park Tales is on Thursday, May 26, starting at 10 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. For more information visit, malibucity.org/calendar.

Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

