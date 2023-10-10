Smash and grab robbery at Ralphs

A brazen smash-and-grab robbery occurred Sunday night at Ralphs market on Malibu Road. The Sheriff’s Department reports two men entered the store Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. Employees heard shattered glass as the two men took a hammer to a locked case filled with expensive liquor. As the robbers tried to flee from the store, one suspect managed to get away. The other became trapped inside the store when employees managed to lock the doors. According to sheriff’s deputies, the remaining suspect hit a store employee in the face with a bottle. A shopper then jumped into the fray to try and subdue the suspect, who then took a hammer and shattered the glass exit door to escape. Both suspects, described as black males, were seen in a gray sedan and made a getaway with the stolen liquor. The two victims were hurt but declined medical attention. Police will be looking at surveillance video to assist in their investigation.

