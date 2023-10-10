Bomb threat forces evacuation of Santa Monica Pier Monday Oct. 9

A bomb threat forced the closure of the Santa Monica Pier Monday, Oct. 9, creating a traffic backup for miles in both directions of Pacific Coast Highway. The afternoon events unfolded when a man climbed up the 130-foot tall landmark Ferris Wheel. Witnesses told police the man claimed he had a bomb. In an abundance of caution, police closed the pier and southbound PCH through the McClure Tunnel. That created chaos on the pier and a nightmare afternoon traffic jam affecting Malibu residents. A police crisis team was able to scale the ride and talk with the suspect, who was later taken into custody. After a thorough search of the pier, no bomb was found. The suspect, reportedly from Venezuela, is now in custody. There were no injuries reported.

