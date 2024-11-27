Small Business Saturday aims to boost local vendors

Yearly event is a resounding retort to the immensely popular Black Friday

“Many businesses in Malibu continue to close their doors!” A local retailer recently bemoaned. One need only glance around to realize that is true. Recent examples include local boutique Hiptique, which is closing its doors at Trancas Country Mart, effective Dec. 1; Sorenity Rocks, which shuttered on Oct. 30 at Cross Creek; and Fred Segal’s closing of its eponymous retail location a few months ago. Although those local businesses fortuitously — and indeed quite miraculously, made it through the COVID pandemic, they simply had to close now because, as one of the owners stated, “not enough locals showed up consistently” to purchase her store’s products.

“Now more than ever, small businesses need our support!” the Small Business Association exclaims on its website. “Please join SBA and organizations across the country as they celebrate small business contributions to their communities by shopping at a small business on Nov. 30, Small Business Saturday.”

The small business advocacy organization explained the driving principle behind the concept: “Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and has been officially co-sponsored by SBA since 2011 — it is an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season.”

Doing the math

Data analytics concerning the annual tradition establish that Small Business Saturday is impactful in local and nationwide economies.

“In 2023, the reported projected spending in the U.S. from those who shopped at small businesses on Small Business Saturday was approximately $17 billion,” the SBA reported. “Since 2010, the total reported U.S. spending at small businesses during the annual Small Business Saturday is an estimated $201 billion!”

John Kozlowski, co-owner of Sea N, Soul, a sustainable surf and apparel shop with a coffee bar located below Spruzzo’s and Malibu Fitness, which will be participating in the new locals marketplace at the tree lot on Nov. 30, discussed why shopping locally is very important for Malibuites’ quality of life.

“Local businesses add a unique flair to the town,” Kozolowski said. “Without them, Malibu would just become another suburb of Los Angeles with the same chain stores and restaurants as one finds in any other place in America.”

Probing into what operating a “local business” entails, Kozlowski stated, “Ours is a truly local business with a local circular economy. We source many products from local, tiny vendors, including our pottery and jewelry, we make our garments right here in LA, our coffee is roasted here locally and our pastries are baked from scratch in Decker Canyon.Our surfboards are primarily from hand shapers in the Southern California region. Our five employees are all local Malibu residents living in Malibu — we are providing at least in part a way for them to live and stay here in Malibu.”

Local businesses invite locals to shop at brick and mortars on Nov. 30

Scrolling through local social media, one finds a few enterprising local business people who are offering special events on Small Business Saturday.

“Come shop small at Sweet Bu and get a sweet gift with purchase,” Melissa Smith, local owner of Sweet Bu in Trancas, cheerfully said.

Born and raised in Malibu, Amana Weir, invites everyone to see her offerings at Abierto in the Pt. Dume Village.

Going east toward the center of town, some business owners are offering special events on Small Business Saturday.

“Red Ladder Gallery Holiday Sale Small Business Saturday! We’ll be pouring cocktails and serving up coffee and spreading the love!” said Eamon Harrington, local gallerist in Cross Creek. “Come shop small businesses and artist-made goods! I’m excited to host six incredible Malibu artisans in our annual holiday pop up on Nov. 30.”

One reader responding to Harrington’s post on social media said: “So excited for this!”

After visiting the Red Ladder Gallery, one may wish to go around the retail center past the Wells Fargo and find Small Business Saturday goings-on at Malibu’s only bookstore, Malibu Village Books, where scheduled activities will entertain those of all ages, including a story time for kids, “Small Business Bingo,” and small business pop-ups.

Next to the bookstore is Third Space, a project of Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, which features local makers ranging from elementary-school-aged creatives to adults. There, one can enjoy hot cider and cookies while pursuing art by local artist Bobbi Bennett and browsing for curated holiday gifts, apparel, and jewelry.

If one stops by Barefoot Dreams at Cross Creek Ranch- the passion project of local Stan Cook, one can consider buying Alpha Pals, the passion project of Sherrie Rose, also a local. Alpha Pals are large, colorful plush letters of the alphabet that help children learn their letters and on Nov. 30, purchasers will enjoy a 30 percent discount. Cook and Rose invite everyone to the store and promise to give a free gift with any purchase.

If one enjoying a Small Business Saturday shopping experience becomes hungry and wants to support a local restaurant, they can consider stopping by Howdy’s — one of many Malibuites’ favorite eateries.

“If a patron presents a receipt from shopping at a small local business, he can receive 10 percent off his tab,” proprietor Ian Roven declared.

The annual Christmas Tree Mart, which benefits Malibu’s four local public schools, will have a holiday market on Nov. 30 from 2 until 6, featuring local businesses, including Sea N Soul, Third Space, and Thread & Crystal by Bettina Minero. While one is there, he can pick up a holiday tree, wreath or items for Hanukkah — there is no need to go over the hill or order online to do so.

Newly established Awoken Space also invites folks to visit — it is above where Pacific Greens used to be.

“We will have discounts on books, records and handmade objects,” Jesse Rakusin, owner of the new businessexplained, warmly inviting locals to come and discover the new store.

Perhaps some readers may wish to reflect when purchasing items this holiday season through Amazon or from other mass online product sellers, they consider whether they can purchase what they need or desire locally. Perhaps if they do so, they may realize that by shopping locally, the amount they pay for commodities is good for their bottom line.Perhaps in doing so, they may also discover that shopping locally is also good for Malibu.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...