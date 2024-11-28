‘Holiday Road’ returns to King Gillette Ranch for its fifth year

LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back for the fifth year and promises to be brighter and more enchanting than ever. Welcoming over 100,000 people, Holiday Road includes an immersive mile-long walking trail, larger-than-life holiday installations, thousands of Christmas lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus and all the holiday cheer year after year. Greater Los Angeles area residents, families, celebrities, and influencers are expected to return to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for the annual holiday tradition. Holiday Road opens Friday, Nov. 29, during Thanksgiving weekend and takes place through Saturday, Dec. 28. Tickets are now on sale at HolidayRoadUSA.com.

