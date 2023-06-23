Saturday/Sunday Sidewalk Session Saturday with Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and Chief Drew Smith

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin returns to Malibu this Saturday. As part of her ongoing efforts to connect with constituents, Assemblymember Irwin will be hosting a “sidewalk session” at Alfred Coffee in the Malibu Country Mart on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The sidewalk session aims to provide an opportunity for residents to engage with Assemblymember Irwin in an informal setting right in the heart of the community. Whether you want to say hello, discuss state and legislative issues, or have questions that you would like to ask, this is the perfect occasion to do so.

Assemblymember Irwin encourages all residents to stop by and participate in the session. This is an excellent chance to share your concerns, voice your opinions, and gain insights into the happenings in Sacramento directly from your State Representative.

In addition to Assemblymember Irwin, the event will feature a special guest, Chief Drew Smith from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Chief Smith’s presence adds an informative dimension to the session, allowing attendees to learn more about fire safety and emergency preparedness in their community. For more information visit a42.asmdc.org/events.

