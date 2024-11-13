Santa Monica plans to replace the pedestrian bridge at the pier in preparation for the 2028 Olympics

The $29 million project will also include removal, rehabilitation, and reinstallation of the historic blue pier sign

On Oct. 31, the City of Santa Monica announced the completion of the design phase of a project to replace the 85-year-old Santa Monica Pier pedestrian bridge, a 17-span reinforced concrete bridge constructed in 1939 that connects Ocean Avenue with the Santa Monica Pier. After obtaining the necessary permits, the city intends to issue a request for bids for the project in the spring of 2025, seeking bids from experienced bridge contractors and proposals from construction management firms.

“Flanked by the famous blue archway at its entrance, the Pier Bridge is a crucial link from Palisades Park and Colorado Avenue and has welcomed millions of residents and visitors to the world-famous Santa Monica Pier.” The announcement said. “The new bridge will include seismic safety upgrades, increased functionality and accessibility, and will feature expanded walkways, new lighting and railing.” Further, the new bridge will have at least a 75-year service life, city officials stated.

Santa Monica Pier returns to the Beach Bummer list for the second consecutive year. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Santa Monica Pier returns to the Beach Bummer list for the second consecutive year. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Santa Monica Pier returns to the Beach Bummer list for the second consecutive year. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Elaborating, the announcement informed that the $29 million project will also include the removal, rehabilitation, and reinstallation of the historic blue pier sign, under the supervision of an architectural historian and neon conservator anda smaller replica pier sign will be installed on the Pier during the course of the construction.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2025. Addressing logistics surrounding the construction project, the city informs that a temporary pedestrian bridge will be installed prior to the demolition of the existing bridge to ensure the public has uninterrupted access to the Pier and its amenities and the Pier will remain open for business and will be accessible to visitors throughout the construction period.

Addressing the timing of the project, the city informed that the project is anticipated to be completed before the 2028 Summer Olympic Games so that the anticipated hundreds of thousands of additional visitors to the region can enjoy the pier. For information about the Pier Bridge Replacement Project, visit the project webpage at santamonica.gov/santa-monica-pier-bridge-replacement-project.

The effect the bridge project will have on Malibuites’ traffic experiences

When contemplating what effect deconstruction of the current Santa Monica Pier pedestrian bridge and construction of a temporary bridge and later, of the new bridge will possibly add to Malibuites’ traffic congestion woes, one should not simply attempt to address the issue in isolation, City Councilmember Paul Grisanti opined.

“One has to consider Caltrans’ proposed construction at Topanga.” Grisanti said, referring to the five-year-long project Caltrans proposes which is currently in the procurement process. “That project, in addition to the proposed construction at Will Rogers, could also contribute to traffic congestion.”

Elaborating, he dubiously noted, “The Topanga bridge project involves deconstructing a 45-foot bridge and replacing it with a large, 275-foot bridge and Caltrans is telling citizens that despite the size of that project, there will still be four lanes of traffic on that part of Pacific Coast Highway.”

Grisanti discussed other Caltrans projects so as to provide some possible insights into how the reconstruction of the pier bridge would affect resident and visitor commutes.

“Both the current Trancas and Corral Canyon projects are taking a lot longer than projected and the Trancas project is smaller than the one proposed at Topanga.”

With regard to whether the Santa Monica pedestrian bridge and the other proposed projects can all be completed in time for the July 2028 Olympics, Grisanti remains dubious.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...